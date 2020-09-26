YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — A vehicle struck at least two people in Yorba Linda on Saturday evening during a Black Lives Matter protest and counter-protest.

The BLM march was going along Imperial Highway with the counter-protesters on the other side.

At one point, counter-protesters crossed the six-lane highway and confronted the BLM group, which is when things took a violent turn.

A white car was caught on camera crashing through the crowd, hitting and injuring at least two people, according to the sheriff’s department.

According to reports, some attendees chased the car and officials surrounded it before the driver was detained. Other arrests have also been made, sheriff’s officials said.

The crowd dispersed shortly after an unlawful assembly was declared.

This demonstration follows several days of protests throughout the Southland and across the U.S. following an announcement from Kentucky’s Attorney General that no officers will be directly charged with the killing of Breonna Taylor.

In Hollywood on Saturday, dozens of people gathered for a “Justice for Breonna” demonstration. Participants marched down Highland Avenue to the LAPD Hollywood precinct.