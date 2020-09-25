HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — One protester was hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck during a Breonna Taylor demonstration in Hollywood Thursday night.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. while hundreds of protesters marched down Sunset Boulevard. Video posted to social media showed the driver of a blue truck striking a protester who was holding a sign, knocking them to the ground.

The driver then drove off and was initially detained by law enforcement a few blocks away from the scene before being allowed to leave.

The injured protester was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Los Angeles police said the incident had started with an altercation between the driver of the pickup truck and a different protester. When the pickup truck tried to speed away, that is when the protester was struck, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

Then, at about 9:30 p.m., the driver of a white Prius appeared to be attempting to drive past the demonstration that was moving down Sunset Boulevard and was quickly surrounded by protesters marching down the street.

The driver of that vehicle then drove through the intersection, striking a number of protesters, before being boxed in by two other vehicles while protesters hit the windows. The Prius then sped off, and was also later stopped by police.

The LAPD is are aware of an incident in Hollywood involving several vehicles and a large group of protestors. Here is the information we can verify at this time. pic.twitter.com/ttqpnziVo8 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 25, 2020

Demonstrators continued to march down Sunset Boulevard toward the 101 Freeway before turning south on Gower Street, back to where the demonstration had begun, before dispersing.

The largely peaceful demonstration began at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., at about 7 p.m. where hundreds gathered to protest the grand jury decision in the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, Kentucky.

This is the second night of demonstrations in Los Angeles following a grand jury decision to not charge any of the officers directly for Taylor’s death.