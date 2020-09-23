LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Chargers surprised fans Sunday when quarterback Justin Herbert got the start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert played well in the loss, but head coach Anthony Lynn said as long as Tyrod Taylor is healthy, he will be the starting quarterback. Healthy is a key word for Taylor as a new report trickling out Wednesday reveals insight into why he missed Sunday’s game.

Earlier this week, reports indicated that Taylor missed the game due to complications from a pre-game pain-killing injection for his ribs. Now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it seems that the doctor administering the shot accidentally punctured Taylor’s lung.

According to Schefter, the NFL Player’s Association is investigating the “medical mishap” and deciding on what the next steps should be. George Attallah, the assistant Executive Director of External Affairs at the NFL Players Association tweeted in response to Schefter’s report that they are in fact looking into the situation both medically and legally.

Our medical and legal team have been in touch with Tyrod and his agent since Sunday collecting facts. An investigation has been initiated. https://t.co/HuLFVivoyN — George Atallah (@GeorgeAtallah) September 23, 2020

The situation could also shed further insight into why Lynn backed Taylor so strongly in his press conference this week. It’s hard to replace a player due to injury let alone one that is reportedly exacerbated by your own medical staff.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the week that Taylor had planned to wear a flak jacket in Sunday’s game to protect the rib injury prior to the reported mishap with the injection.

Rapoport reported Tuesday that Taylor is also expected to miss week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, giving Herbert his second consecutive start this coming Sunday.