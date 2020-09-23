(CBSLA)- The Los Angeles Chargers will reportedly start rookie quarterback Justin Herbert again this Sunday when the team hosts the Carolina Panthers. The news comes in the wake of a report indicating that starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a punctured lung from an improperly administered pain killer injection prior to last Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sources: #Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert is expected to start on Sunday vs the #Panthers, his second straight start in place of Tyrod Taylor (chest). Herbert impressed last week on short notice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2020

The decision from the team comes just a few days after head coach Anthony Lynn stated that Taylor would remain the starting quarterback “if 100% healthy.” This news would seem to indicate that Taylor has not recovered to the point where the staff feels comfortable letting him play this weekend.

It’s a tough break for Taylor who lost his previous starting job in Cleveland after suffering a concussion. Now, after suffering an injury that was reportedly exacerbated by the medical staff, he appears to have been surpassed again.

Tyrod Taylor lost his job with the #Browns when he suffered a concussion and Baker Mayfield took over. We’ll see how this plays out with the #Chargers and Justin Herbert. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 23, 2020

Herbert, the team’s first round pick in this year’s draft with the 10th overall pick, played well on short notice Sunday against the Chiefs. The 22-year-old completed 66% of his passes for 311 yards and a touchdown along with adding another touchdown with his legs in the 23-20 overtime loss to the defending Super Bowl champs.

That performance left some wondering why Lynn came out so strongly in defense of Taylor this week, but as the reporting today indicates, there was more to that situation. The game this Sunday against the Panthers will be another opportunity for Herbert to prove himself at the controls of the offense. The Chargers enter the matchup as 6.5 point favorites.