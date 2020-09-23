ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Three people have been arrested in the death of an Anaheim man who was run over while trying to stop his work van from being stolen.
Jose DeJesus Berrelleza, 33, died from the injuries he sustained when he fell from the stolen work van at about 6:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Melinda Circle.
Anaheim police say Berrelleza had confronted a thief in the act of stealing his work van. Berrelleza, the father of an 8-year-old girl, had tried to stop the theft to prevent the loss of his livelihood, according to police.
The van was recovered and two women and a man were arrested in connection Berrelleza’s death.
Omar Sanchez, 28, and 21-year-old Yesenia Escareno, both of Anaheim, were both arrested on suspicion of murder, carjacking and receiving stolen property. Adriana Gomez, 29, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.