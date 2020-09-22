Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A man in Anaheim was fatally struck Tuesday while trying to stop a thief from stealing his van.
The fatal incident happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the 100 block of South Melinda Circle.
Police say the man had confronted a thief in the act of stealing his van. While trying to get into the passenger seat as the thief drove away, the man was run over. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The stolen van was later recovered at another location in Anaheim. Police say they have detained several people in connection with the incident.