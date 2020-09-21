Comments (2)
LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — An earthquake shook Lake Elsinore awake Monday morning.
The magnitude-3.4 earthquake struck at 6:20 a.m. about 6 miles west-northwest of Lake Elsinore, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“Did You Feel It” responses on the USGS website showed that it was felt as far south as Oceanside and Santa Clarita to the north. Most responses reporting the earthquake came in from neighboring Perris, Corona, and Menifee, but many also came in from Mission Viejo and Huntington Beach along the Orange County coast.
There were no reports of injuries or damages.
The last few days have been rather shaky for the region. A magnitude-4.5 earthquake struck near South El Monte Friday night that was widely felt across Southern California.