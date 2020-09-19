SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A preliminary 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Los Angeles area late Friday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The focal point of the earthquake was almost the same location as the M5.9 Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987, according to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones.

There have been reports that it was felt in La Habra, Ontario, Pasadena, near the Beverly Hills area, and other regions surrounding the county.

Some residents said they felt jolts from about three seconds to possibly up to a minute-long.

All 106 fire stations in the city of Los Angeles activated each checking their areas for damage, according to Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph M. Terrazas.

Approximately two aftershocks at magnitudes 2.1 and 1.6 were reported, Jones said to CBS2/KCAL9.

This is one of the largest earthquakes in the Los Angeles Basin in a few years.

Jones said that 5% of the time, an initial earthquake may actually be a foreshock that is preceding a larger earthquake.

There is also an approximately 50% chance that an aftershock around 3.0 magnitude strength could be felt, according to Jones.

There have been no reports of extensive damages or injuries.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Friday night that there were “no significant incidents to report” related to the earthquake, but to have preparedness plans in place should aftershocks occur.

Call 911 for emergencies or dial 877-275-5273 (877-ASK-LAPD) for non-emergencies in the City of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County has provided a seven-step earthquake safety checklist:

Identify potential hazards in your home and begin to fix them. Create a disaster preparedness plan. Identify your building’s potential weaknesses and begin to fix them. Protecting yourself during earthquake shaking — DROP, COVER AND HOLD ON. After the earthquake, check for injuries and damages. When safe, continue your disaster preparedness plan.

Check out the interactive USGS map for a more detailed look at the impacted areas.

