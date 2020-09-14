WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A 28-year-old man faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon Monday for allegedly pointing a rifle at a pro-Trump parade in Woodland Hills.
Andre Allen Young was identified as the suspect who pointed at a person participating in the Aug. 31 pro-Trump parade, which had stopped in front of the Avalon Woodland Hills apartments, 20544 Ventura Blvd., according to Los Angeles police.
The day before, shots had reportedly been fired at a pro-Trump parade, but the shooter was not found. Police say the next day, a Monday, several vehicles taking part in a parade stopped in front of the apartment complex. Several people in the apartment complex began to shout and throw glass bottles at the caravan, and one of them pointed a rifle at one of the people who had been arguing with them.
No suspects were found at the time of the incident, police said, but a rifle was recovered during the search of one of the apartments.
After detectives identified Young as the suspect, he was arrested Thursday. He is being held on $100,000 bail, according to LA County Sheriff’s jail records, but his first appearance in court was not available.
Police say they recovered a second firearm during a subsequent search of his apartment.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Major Crimes Division investigators at (213) 486-7280.
