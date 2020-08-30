LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police were investigating reports of shots fired during a rally on Sunday in support of President Donald Trump.

The group traveled from Woodland Hills to Studio City in cars with participants playing the National Anthem, American flags and pro-Trump signs in hand, and chanting, “Four more years”.

A school bus also made its way down Ventura Boulevard with a sign supporting pleas to reopen schools during the pandemic.

The rally was mostly peaceful but police ended up shutting down part of the demonstration after three men were allegedly caught on camera throwing bottles at the caravan and then reportedly firing shots, which someone believed hit the tire of a truck in the rally.

The alleged shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. as the caravan of Trump supporters moved along Ventura Boulevard near the Chalk Hills Court building in the 20300 block, police said.

A SWAT team was called in eventually to 20568 Ventura Boulevard after police said the three men ran into an apartment building and refused to come out, leading to a standoff.

SWAT members made entry into the apartment at 5:30 p.m. but found no one inside, the LAPD reported.

A witness who lives nearby said right before shots were fired, she could hear an argument between Trump supporters and counter-protesters.

“Right outside the building I could hear it sounded like a couple of men were in a pretty heated argument, yelling back and forth,” the witness said.

Despite the incident, the Trump rally went on with many of the participants thanking the police for their involvement and providing security.

Meanwhile, across the street, Black Lives Matter protesters were speaking out for racial equality in the U.S. and holding police officers accountable, among other concerns.

Trump supporters say they plan to hold more rallies throughout the area heading into the 2020 election.

No one was injured in the reported shooting, but police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call the LAPD.

