MONROVIA (CBSLA) — A smoke advisory remains in effect Saturday for most of Los Angeles County as well as portions of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties in part due to the Bobcat fire, which continues to burn in the Angeles National Forest.
The fire erupted last Sunday near the Cogswell Dam and has consumed 26,368 acres. It remains at 6 percent containment, with evacuation warnings in place for residents in Duarte, Bradbury, Monrovia, Arcadia, Sierra Madrid, Pasadena and Altadena.
Overnight, firefighters worked to hold the fire just above West Fork on Highway 39 while strengthening containment lines and slowing progress of the fire from moving farther south toward foothill communities, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire is not expected to be fully contained until Oct. 15.
Angeles Crest Highway 2 remains closed from Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road to Big Pines and Highway 39 at Old San Gabriel Canyon Road to the Angeles Crest Highway 2.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)