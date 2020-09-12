LATEST EVACUATION INFORMATION

MONROVIA (CBSLA) — Evacuation warnings remain in place for many communities across Southern California due to the still-burning Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest.

The wildfire erupted last Sunday near the Cogswell Dam, and has grown exponentially since then, consuming 29,245 acres.

It remains at 6 percent containment, with evacuation warnings in place for residents in Duarte, Bradbury, Monrovia, Arcadia, Sierra Madrid, Pasadena and Altadena.

No homes have been damaged and no injuries were reported since the fire started, but the growing fire has led to smoke around the Los Angeles area, prompting several days of unhealthy air quality alerts.

RELATED: Smoke Advisory In Effect, Unhealthy Air Quality Declared For Parts Of Southern California

Firefighters say the area where the Bobcat Fire broke out hadn’t burned in more than 60 years, so there is a lot of new growth to fuel the fire.

People who live in the San Gabriel foothills are being asked to be prepared to evacuate if they haven’t already, and to have medication, important documents and other essentials handy.

Residents in that zone are also asked to have their cars parked facing their escape path to facilitate evacuation.

Right now, fire command is waiting to see if the weather and smoke conditions will be safe enough for aircraft to fly tonight to continue the firefight.

Overnight, firefighters worked to hold the fire just above West Fork on Highway 39 while strengthening containment lines and slowing the progress of the fire from moving farther south toward foothill communities, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire is not expected to be fully contained until Oct. 15.

Angeles Crest Highway 2 remains closed from Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road to Big Pines and Highway 39 at Old San Gabriel Canyon Road to the Angeles Crest Highway 2.