Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw On New Extra-Inning Rule: 'It's Not Real Baseball'The Dodgers ace said the rule putting a runner on second to start each inning of extras is fine for this year, but he doesn't want the league to do it permanently.

Kawhi’s Near Triple-Double Has Clippers One Win Away From First Trip To West Conference FinalsLeonard finished an assist shy of his first playoff triple-double as the Clippers took a 3-1 lead over the Nuggets.

'Pouty Face' Made By Dodgers Pitcher Joe Kelly At Houston Astros Now A Mural In Silver LakeKelly’s “pouty face” made at the Houston Astros earlier this season is now gracing the side of Floyd’s Barbershop on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake – not far from Dodger Stadium -- in mural form.