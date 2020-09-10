ALTADENA (CBSLA) – With fires raging in the Angeles and San Bernardino national forests, a mama bear and her two cubs stopped into a backyard in a foothill neighborhood in Altadena Wednesday afternoon, while another bear was discovered walking through a Yucaipa neighborhood later that evening.
The three were caught on security video at about 4 p.m. in the area of Monterosa and Loma Alta drives, on the edge of the Angeles National Forest.
The bear family examined the patio chairs and then left, the homeowner told CBSLA.
Altadena is among seven San Gabriel foothill communities that are under an evacuation warning due to the nearby Bobcat Fire, which has burned at least 19,796 acres and still has no containment. The blaze broke out Sunday.
Meanwhile, in the Whisper Ranch neighborhood of Yucaipa, a man discovered a bear strolling through his front driveway late Wednesday night. Homeowner Phillip Fokas told CBSLA the bear tipped over a trash can and went through some bags.
It’s possible the bear had come down into the neighborhood from the San Bernardino National Forest to escape the El Dorado Fire, which broke out in Yucaipa’s El Dorado Ranch Park Saturday morning, sparked by pyrotechnics during a gender-reveal party.
The blaze has torched 12,474 acres and has forced over 21,000 people to evacuate their homes. The fire is only 18% contained as of Wednesday night.
Had a visitor tonight. Probably related to all the fires. #ElDoradoFire pic.twitter.com/0OYV8ulGFi
— Phillip Fokas (@pfoe) September 10, 2020
