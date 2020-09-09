YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — The Yucaipa Police Department Wednesday ordered additional evacuations as the El Dorado fire continued burning.
In a tweet, police said all residents living between Angelus Oaks and Onyx Summit needed to evacuate immediately via Highway 38 north toward Big Bear.
#ElDoradoFire– UPDATE- Evacuation Order for all areas between Angelus Oaks and Onyx Summit. Evacuate via HWY38 north to Big Bear. @CALFIREBDU @CityofYucaipa @SanBernardinoNF @SBCOUNTYFIRE
— Yucaipa Police (@YucaipaPD) September 10, 2020
According to the unified command center, crews worked throughout the night to extinguish flare ups and hot spots around structures and reinforce the perimeter of the fire. Despite overnight winds, crews were able to hold the perimeter of the blaze, though damage assessments were still being conducted.
A temporary Red Cross shelter has been opened at Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E. Colton Ave., in Redlands.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 11,479 acres and was 19% contained.