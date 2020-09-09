LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two men are suing actor Kevin Spacey over alleged incidents of sexual battery when they were both teenage boys.

Plaintiff Anthony Rapp first came forward as one of Spacey’s multiple accusers in Oct. 2017, while the other plaintiff is identified only as C.D. and a former student in Spacey’s acting class, according to Variety.

Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance in his New York apartment in 1986, when Spacey was 26 and Rapp was 14.

According to Rapp, Spacey grabbed his buttocks, led him onto a bed, and laid on top of him. He was later able to flee from the scene and exit the apartment, Rapp says.

The complaint says the second plaintiff met Spacey at an acting class in 1981, when the C.D. was 12 years old.

The two allegedly met at a later date when Spacey invited the boy to his apartment where, according to C.D., he performed sexual acts with Spacey.

On other occasions, the two allegedly engaged in other sexual acts, including what C.D. says was the final meeting in which Spacey attempted to perform a sexual act on the boy before he was able to resist and flee the actor’s apartment, according to the complaint.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, has faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, including a federal lawsuit filed by a massage therapist — who later died — accusing Spacey of sexually assaulting him in Malibu in 2016.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office later stated the allegations couldn’t be proven without the massage therapist’s participation.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)