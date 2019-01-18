NEW YORK (CBSLA) — “Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp spoke out about his accusations against Kevin Spacey while walking the red carpet Thursday night in New York.

Rapp had accused Spacey in 2017 of making unwanted advances toward him during a house party in 1986, when he was just 14 years old.

“I mean, honestly, I was just concerned that it was something that would keep happening, so if I could do something that could make a difference, I was eager to,” Rapp said on the red carpet before the season two premiere of “Star Trek: Discovery,” which airs on CBS All Access.

When the “Me Too” movement started to take off, Rapp said he felt it was time to say something.

“I felt protected in a sense, of like the people I had in my corner were very supportive,” he said. “I felt if anything bad were to happen, that I’d have help through that.”

Spacey tweeted he did not remember the incident with Rapp but apologized for what he called “drunken behavior.”

Spacey is now facing felony charges in Massachusetts for allegedly groping an 18-year-old bus boy in 2016.