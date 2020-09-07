LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Crews mopping up a 20-acre grass fire Sunday night in the Sepulveda Basin in Sherman Oaks came upon a body.
The body was discovered by Los Angeles Fire Department crews somewhere in the 15000 block of West Burbank Boulevard, the agency reported Monday.
There was no word on the victim’s identity or a cause of death.
The blaze broke out before 1 p.m. Sunday and quickly spread to six acres, forcing the shutdown of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard.
It took about 100 firefighters to bring it under control in just over three hours. Two firefighters and one civilian suffered minor injuries. No buildings were damaged, the fire department said.
L.A. County firefighters and volunteer firefighters assisted in the firefight as well.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation. The Sepulveda Basin often sees homeless encampments. However, it’s unclear if investigators believe the fire may have started in an encampment.