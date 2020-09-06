LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard in Sherman Oaks reopened on Sunday after it was temporarily shut down due to a growing grass fire.
The blaze, which burned about six acres, started near 15350 Burbank Boulevard in the Sepulveda Basin just before 1 p.m., fire officials said.
About 100 Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene on the ground and with overhead units.
The fire was eventually contained with the help of L.A. County hand crews, LAFD volunteers and a sky crane.
Officials said major streets surrounding the freeway acted as fire breaks, helping to contain the flames.
No injuries were reported in the fire, and the cause still remained under investigation.
