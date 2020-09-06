LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Record-breaking temperatures are expected again Sunday as a historic heat wave sweeps through California.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will not begin to cool until Tuesday, and even then will remain above normal for the week.

Widespread highs Sunday were expected to be between 105-115 degrees, and in some areas could top 120 degrees (including in Palm Springs), according to the NWS, which added that fire danger would remain elevated through the course of the middle of the week.

On Saturday, the San Fernando Valley bore the brunt of the extreme heat with Woodland Hills hitting a record of 118 degrees and Burbank tying its record of 114 degrees.

“Wow! This heat is unbelievable. I mean, it’s scorching,” said Robert Newman, a resident. “I burned a lot of calories today, that’s for sure, and definitely drank probably more water today than I drank the whole week.”

Patricia Windsor, another resident, said she was born and raised in Burbank, but had not experienced warm weather like this.

Looking for relief, some residents flocked to lakes and parks. Lake Balboa in Encino was packed with families taking shelter under trees and others hoping to get a little breeze as they peddled along in boats on the lake.

Restaurants across the valley also reported a slow-down in business due to the heat, including in Burbank, where many expanded outdoor seating due to COVID-19.

“I feel like today, just as it being as hot as it was, today was definitely the slowest day I think I’ve ever worked,” said Natalie Simpson, a server.

The heat wave is expected to continue through the beginning of this week. For a list of cooling centers, click here.