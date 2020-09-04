LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cooling centers throughout Southern California will be open this weekend as a dangerous heat wave bears down on the region.

Many cooling centers are asking people to wear masks and to submit to a health screening before entering.

Los Angeles County

Azusa

Valleydale Park, 5525 North Lark Ellen Avenue. Open Friday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Burbank

Buena Vista Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St. Open Friday through Monday, noon to 6 p.m.

Carson

Anderson Park, 19101 S. Wilmington Ave. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Calas Park, 1000 E. 220th St. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Carson Park Gym, 21411 Orrick Ave. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Del Amo Park, 703 E. Del Amo Blvd. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Dominguez Park, 21330 S. Santa Fe Ave. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Foisia Park, 23410 Catskill Ave. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Hemingway Park, 700 E. Gardena Blvd. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Stevenson Park, 17400 Lysander Dr. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Veterans Park, 22400 Moneta Ave. Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

El Monte

El Monte Community Center, 3130 Tyler Ave. Open Saturday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Glendale

Griffith Manor Park, 1551 Flower St. Open Friday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave. Open Saturday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Glendora

Crowther Teen & Family Center, 241 West Dawson Avenue. Open Friday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lancaster

Museum of Art and History, 665 West Lancaster Boulevard. Open until further notice, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

La Puente

Sunshine Park, 515 Deepmead Avenue. Open Friday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Los Angeles

Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Boulevard. Open Friday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Palmdale

Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. Open Thursday through Tuesday, noon to 6 p.m.

Pasadena

Robinson Park, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave. Open Friday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Quartz Hill

Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2. Open Thursday and Friday, noon to 6 p.m.

San Dimas

Senior Center/Community Center, 201 East Bonita Avenue. Open Thursday through Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

San Gabriel

Adult Recreation Center, 324 South Mission Drive. Open Friday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

San Fernando

Las Palmas Park, 505 S. Huntington St. Open Friday through Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stevenson Ranch

Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road. Open through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Torrance

Ken Miller Recreational Center, 3341 Torrance Boulevard. Open Saturday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Orange County

Anaheim

Downtown Anaheim Youth Center, 225 S. Philadelphia St. Open Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fountain Valley

The Center at Founders Village-Senior and Community Center, 17967 Bushard Street. Open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Garden Grove

H. Louis Lake Senior Center, 11300 Stanford Avenue, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

La Habra

101 West La Habra Boulevard. Open Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Laguna Woods

24264 El Toro Road. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

La Palma

Cool Center at the La Palma Police Department, 7792 Walker Street. Hours vary, call for more information. (714) 690-3370

Newport Beach

Newport Coast Community Center, 6401 San Joaquin Hills Rd. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seal Beach

Marina Community Center, 151 Marina Drive. Open Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Seal Beach Tennis Center, 3900 Lampson Ave. Open Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverside County

Click here for a map or list of Cooling Centers.

San Bernardino County

Redlands

Joslyn Senior Center, 21 Grant St. Open Friday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Redlands Community Senior Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. Open Friday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Ventura County

Fillmore

533 Santa Clara Street. Open Saturday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ojai

Ojai Recreation Center, 510 Park Road. Open Saturday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Simi Valley

Simi Valley Senior Center, 3900 Avenida Simi. Open Friday through Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.