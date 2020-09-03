LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are again seeing a spike this year in paintball shootings in the city of Los Angeles.
The L.A. Police Department reported Wednesday that there have been 80 paintball shootings so far this year, 75 of which occurred in South L.A. Furthermore, the shooters are recording themselves and then uploading the videos to social media, police said.
A news conference was scheduled for Thursday afternoon to discuss the problem. Using a paintball gun to shoot someone in public is a felony, police added.
“Paintball guns can look like real assault rifles and have the capacity to shoot bullets at a speed of 300 feet-per-second,” the LAPD said in a news release.
Paintballs can cause serious soft tissue injuries.
This is not a new problem for police. Back in June of 2019, the LAPD reported on a similar trend in which people were posting paintball shootings to social media.
But when the police blast these idiots with real bullets there will probably be more riots…