



– There has been a recent rise in the use of paintball guns to attack people walking or riding bikes, recording the attacks, and posting them to social media, Los Angeles police warned Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest and 77th divisions held a news conference to discuss the increase in paintball attacks they’ve seen in their areas.

According to police, some of the attackers have been filming the ambushes and posting them to social media.

Some of the high powered and often altered weapons can fire the paintballs at 200 mph usually leaving the person on the receiving end with painful welts.

Police warned that the paintball guns can lead to serious injury depending on where the victim is hit and even felony charges.

“These assaults are no joke,” said LAPD Lt. Jeff Bratcher. “They’re serious crimes. At best, the victim is left with clothing soaked with paint. At worst, they suffer emotional trauma, welts, and even lacerations.”

In 2019 there have been more than two dozen paintball-related attacks with victims ranging in age from 12 to 80-years-old.