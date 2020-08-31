LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – While indoor barbershops and indoor malls were given the OK to reopen beginning Monday under California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new four-tiered coronavirus assessment system, nail salons did not make the list.

On Friday, Newsom announced that the state was giving authorization, at the discretion of each county, to reopen indoor barbershops, indoor hair salons and indoor malls at 25% capacity beginning Monday. However, nail salons were not included and can still only offer outdoor services.

Nail salons were ordered to close in mid-March. After briefly reopening in June, they were ordered to close again on July 13. The nail salon industry has repeatedly petitioned the governor for permission to reopen, arguing that it maintains the highest health and safety standards.

On July 20, Newsom gave permission for nail salons, hair salons and barbershops to move some of their services outdoors. However, the scorching hot temperatures and the limited range of services which can be offered outdoors has posed a financial and operational challenge to businesses.

“At this point, it’s not about profits or it’s not about profitability, it’s barely just about trying to survive,” one North Hollywood nail salon owner told CBSLA last month.

While Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties were all reopening malls and indoor hair salons Monday, Los Angeles County was not. L.A. County officials reported Friday that even though the governor had given them permission to ease restrictions, they had not yet had the chance to fully review the state’s new guidelines and would not be immediately implementing the changes.