LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Your Nails and Spa in Norco has been operating like any other salon for the past 15 years — indoors.

Coronavirus restrictions have forced them to adapt to having outdoor services to keep their doors open and some of their customers seem to be loving it.

Patrons say the change of scenery is quite an adjustment but when the weather is great, it works out perfectly.

“It’s beautiful. You don’t smell the powder, so that also helps. The wind is blowing. So it’s really nice,” said Linda Vosch.

Assistant manager Huy Tran says it took days of research to make sure the business was in line with the governor’s new safety guidelines and their services could be performed.

“All day, all night Monday reading through the rules, carefully planning and then buying the proper equipment to conduct this operation,” Tran said.

A concern Tran and other business owners have voiced is about what happens when the weather is not in their favor, whether it’s extreme heat or a rare storm.

“We’re in the heart of the summer, where it very hot so we’re just concerned about the weather,” Tran said.

The longterm aspect of this outdoor set-up is also concerning to businesses as well.

“We know that it probably won’t be as good as before business indoors, but right now we have to do what we have to do to work and survive,” Tran said.

Hair salon businesses have had a harder time transitioning to outdoors and several owners told CBS2/KCAL9 that it would take more than a week to finalize operations.

Under Gov. Newsom’s order, personal care services like hair salons, nail salons and massage parlors that want to move outside have to follow face-covering protocols and other safety guidelines.