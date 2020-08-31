ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Some barbershops, salons and malls throughout California are back to nearly normal after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised coronavirus guidelines allowed them to reopen for indoor operations.

Many shoppers, customers and business owners are all rejoicing at the news.

There are still protections in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, including wearing face coverings and having limited capacity inside.

“I’ve been doing a lot of online shopping but now I get to walk in the store. It feels really good,” said shopper Ronisha Reed.

The change that allows some businesses to reopen was a welcome announcement.

“It was awesome. I thought, cool it’s time to make some money now,” said barber Daniel Martinez.

While customers and employees are excited about the reopenings, they are also concerned there could be a repeat of when restrictions were eased previously and then reinstated.

Health experts continue to advise locals to follow coronavirus guidelines, like practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing and wearing a face-covering in public.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday shared an updated method to track efforts of counties in slowing the spread of coronavirus and offer guidance on further reopening businesses.

Under Newsom’s new guidelines, counties are categorized by a four-tier color-coded system to track the risk of coronavirus spreading. You can check your county’s status here.

Several counties throughout California, including Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura have released plans to reopen certain businesses for indoor operations but L.A. County said its officials have not fully reviewed the new guidance from the state, and no changes have been made to the local health orders.

As of Monday, L.A. County is the only county in the Southland not to adjust reopening guidelines based on the state’s updates and at last check, it remains under a purple classification, which indicates a widespread risk of infection.

With these new state guidelines for reopening, counties can also choose to implement more restrictive policies locally, as L.A. County has opted to do.