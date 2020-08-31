LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials are set to consider whether Los Angeles County should modify its health order to more closely conform with state guidelines that would allow more indoor retail and other services to reopen.
The Board of Supervisors will discuss the reopening plan Tuesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Monday as the county reported another 1,022 cases and 16 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
The reported cases brings the county’s overall total since the pandemic began to 241,768.
Currently, the county’s newly reported cases per day per a hundred thousand is 13 – nearly double the threshold for moving up to tier two of the state’s reopening system, which requires less than seven new cases per day per 100,000 people
When asked whether the county would reopen beach access for the Labor Day holiday weekend, Dr. Muntu Davis would only say that officials will continue to monitor the data.
“The ultimate decision about sector reopenings will remain under the purview of the county health officer orders that are developed in consultation with our Board of Supervisors,” he said.