LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A peaceful march was held in West Hollywood on Sunday to speak out against police brutality.
The rally began around 6 p.m. at Pan Pacific Park and then participants began walking throughout the area.
Several hundred people could be seen marching along Melrose and Stanley around 8 p.m. before they made their way back to the park about an hour later.
Earlier Sunday, a rally for racial equality took place outside City Hall in Downtown Los Angeles.
Participants say they want to show support for protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin who are speaking out against the police killing of Jacob Blake.
Nearby, supporters for President Donald Trump held a rally — where there were reports of possible shots fired — and participants said they’re planning more rallies throughout the area leading up to the 2020 election.