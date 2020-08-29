LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A post shared Friday night from Chadwick Boseman’s Twitter account announcing the 43-year-old actor’s death is the most-liked tweet in history.

Boseman gained international prominence for taking on the character of King T’Challa in Marvel’s superhero film “Black Panther.”

He also portrayed icons Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall and James Brown in other movies throughout his career.

Twitter said on Saturday that the last tweet to appear on Boseman’s account, sharing with the world that he died from stage four colon cancer after a four-year battle, became the most-liked tweet in history.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage four. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the tweet read.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

At last check, the Tweet from Boseman’s account has amassed more than 5.8 million likes. Various trending topics on Twitter from Friday night into Saturday afternoon also reflected on the actor’s life.

“Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King,” the social media platform said.