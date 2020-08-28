LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Chadwick Boseman, known for his portrayals of Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Baldwin as well as superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died Friday after a four-year battle with cancer. He was 43. According to a statement posted to Twitter, Boseman was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement said. “From “Marshall” to “Da 5 Bloods”, August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Boseman was born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina where he graduated from T.L. Hanna High School in 2005. He graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 200 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing and subsequently attended and graduated from New York City’s Digital Film Academy.

In 2008, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting and landed his first lead role in the 2013 film “42,” in which he portrayed baseball pioneer and star Jackie Robinson.

In 2016, he began his run portraying King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in the film “Captain America: Civil War.” The films were followed by “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018 and “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” the statement said.

In the final tweet posted to his account before his death, the actor shared a picture with Sen. Kamala Harris after she was chosen to be the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

Boseman died at his home, with his wife and family by his side.