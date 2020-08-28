LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Pomona City Councilman Rubio Ramiro Gonzalez pleaded not guilty Friday to five criminal counts, including possessing child pornography.
Gonzalez, 45, was accused of taking inappropriate pictures of female students at two elementary schools where he was a substitute teacher.
He was ordered not to have any unsupervised time with minors or participate in any teaching activities, along with being subject to search and seizure conditions involving any device capable of being connected to the internet.
Gonzalez was arrested on May 21 and was released later that day on bond, jail records show.
Gonzalez was charged June 24 with one felony count of possessing child pornography and four misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child.
He is accused of taking inappropriate pictures at Cortez and Arroyo elementary schools in Pomona.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said he also allegedly had child pornography images in his email accounts.
The Daily Bulletin reported that Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval called on Gonzalez to resign from office and that the City Council voted unanimously in favor of censuring the councilman following his arrest.
If convicted, Gonzalez faces up to seven years behind bars.
