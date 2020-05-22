LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Pomona city councilman has been arrested on suspicion of possession of child sexual abuse material and annoying or molesting a child.
Rubio Ramiro Gonzalez, 45, was booked into the jail at LASD San Dimas Station on Thursday and was being held on a bail of $20,000. He bonded out later that day.
No formal charges have been filed in the case, according to the L.A. District Attorney’s office. The office declined to comment further.
The L.A. Times first reported about Gonzalez’s arrest. In a statement to the Times, city spokesman Mark Gluba said officials have not been able to contact Gonzalez. He said they do not know if he planned to resign from the City Council because of the arrest.
“While it is important to allow the legal system to determine his guilt or innocence, we are stunned and deeply concerned by Mr. Gonzalez’ arrest and the extremely serious nature of the criminal allegations,” the statement said.
Gonzalez was elected to represent Council District 1 in 2016.