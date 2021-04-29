LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Young cancer patients can now pledge “Wakanda Forever” in front of a beloved mural of the late “Black Panther” and “Avengers” star Chadwick Boseman that’s now on permanent display at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
The mural, which was previously on display at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, was donated by artist Nikkolas Smith. The mural's new and permanent location was unveiled on Tuesday.
The "King Chad" mural was inspired by a visit Boseman paid to pediatric cancer patients in 2018, the same year "Black Panther" was released. Boseman died unexpectedly in 2020 of colon cancer.
One of the first people to see the mural unveiled was 11-year-old Daniel, a cancer patient at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Even with a face mask on, Daniel's awe at seeing the mural up close was clear to see.
“Seeing Daniel’s reaction when it was unveiled, to see his eyes light up was unbelievable,” Smith said in a statement. “In one second you can put that joy, that hope, that inspiration in other people.”