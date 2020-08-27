CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — Several schools in the Inland Empire have been given the green light to reopen to students.
Both Riverside and San Bernardino counties remain on the state’s monitoring list, but their respective health officials have issued waivers to several small private schools to reopen their campuses.
In San Bernardino County, waivers were granted to Hope Christian School and Valley Preparatory School in Redlands, Loma Linda Academy, United Christian Academy in Rancho Cucamonga, and Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran School in Chino Hills.
Riverside County, meanwhile, granted waivers to St. Johns School in Hemet and Cornerstone Christian School in Wildomar.
Counties on California’s monitoring list may not reopen schools. But the state is allowing local health departments to grant waivers for reopening schools, but only for TK through sixth grade. Waivers require schools prove they have consulted with parent, labor and community organizations as well as published reopening plans to the school’s website.
Ventura, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties are allowing schools to apply for waivers, but Los Angeles County says it will not consider them.