RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Elementary schools in Riverside County will be allowed to submit waivers starting Monday that will allow for in-person instruction, county officials announced Friday.
“The biggest predictor of school spread is community spread, and although we’re still finding new cases of COVID-19, our case rate has dropped enough where we can consider elementary school waivers,” Dr. Cameron Kaiser, county public health officer, said. “However, the waiver process won’t be a rubber stamp, and elementary schools will be required to publicly demonstrate they have the pieces in place to operate safely or they won’t be approved.”
Health officials said the county was currently at 170 cases per 100,000 residents, below the state’s threshold of 200 cases per 100,000 residents.
Instructions for submitting a waiver can be found on the health department’s website.
As of Friday, Riverside County had 49,482 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 927 reported deaths with 26,792 reported recoveries. COVID-19 hospitalizations also continued to fall with 252 hospitalized Friday — 81 of which were being treated in intensive care units.
A total of 480,546 had been tested for the virus.
