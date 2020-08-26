LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Dodgers reportedly walked off the field Wednesday at Oracle Park just minutes before a scheduled game against the San Francisco Giants.
According to CBS Sports, both the Dodgers-Giants and Mariners-Padres games were postponed after the NBA postponed its scheduled games for Wednesday after players refused to take the court in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake.
“Throughout our country’s history, sport has been a powerful vehicle toward change,” the Dodgers said in a statement. The Dodgers and Giants proudly join our players in the shared goal for a more equitable and just society.”
The Milwaukee Brewers later decided to join the boycott for their scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds, according to reports.
All other MLB games were expected to be played tonight.
Shortly after, Major League Soccer announced that its five remaining matches on Wednesday were all being canceled, including LAFC’s match with Real Salt Lake and the L.A. Galaxy’s match with Seattle.
In a statement, the L.A. Galaxy said it will “stand behind our players, the Black community, and Los Angeles in the fight against systemic racism, social inequality and injustice.”