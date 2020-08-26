LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

The NBA Wednesday postponed all scheduled Game 5s – including the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Portland Trailblazers – minutes before the Bucks and Magic were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

A statement from the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association said the decision was made “in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today”.

It’s unclear when the games will be rescheduled.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently decided they would act.

“Some things are bigger than basketball,” Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry tweeted Wednesday. “The stand taken today by the players and (the organization) shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change.”

Magic players and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually, everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

NBA reporter Malika Andrews shared a video of the game balls being put away and gear being loaded to go back onto the teams buses.

Game balls are being put away, as the Bucks decide to boycott game 5 against the Magic. pic.twitter.com/Cy32q2CJH7 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 26, 2020

The Magic-Bucks contest was the first of three scheduled games on Wednesday. They were to be followed by Houston Rockets versus the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Lakers-Blazers matchup.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)