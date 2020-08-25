LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Protestors marched through downtown Los Angeles for the second night in a row on Tuesday, following two police shootings across the country in the past 10 days.
A small group of demonstrators gathered on the north side of First St., across from the LAPD headquarters, around 10 p.m. Officers in riot gear monitored their activity, but no arrests were initially made.
The group continued to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, near Bauchet and Vignes streets. L.A. sheriff’s deputies watched the scene, but did not engage with the protestors.
On Monday night, a group of around 200 protestors marched through downtown Los Angeles, along Spring St, and eventually stopping in front of LAPD headquarters.
Video from the scene that circulated on social media showed the protestors moving a metal barricade around the department’s perimeter and throwing smoke bombs at officers.
Officers declared an unlawful assembly at about 11:20 p.m. and officers began moving the crowd away from the department after midnight, but did not use tear gas. There were no reports of arrests.
The group was protesting the Aug. 15 deadly police shooting of Anthony McClain in Pasadena and Sunday’s shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
