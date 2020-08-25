Protestors March Through Downtown LA For Second Night Following Police Shootings Of Anthony McClain, Jacob Blake Protestors marched through downtown Los Angeles for the second night in a row on Tuesday, following two police shootings across the country in the past 10 days.

LA County Reports Fewer Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases For First Time Since Early JuneHealth officials also reported that the county was meeting five of the state's six key indicators that would allow the county to be removed from the watchlist — failing only to meet the requirement of having fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.