SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) — Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, faces several felony charges in the stabbing of a neighbor following an argument over trash cans.
Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, of San Clemente was charged Tuesday with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, a felony account of carrying a dirk or dagger, and three enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury.
Prosecutors say Abdul-Jabbar argued with his 60-year-old neighbor, with whom he shares a driveway, on June 9. The neighbor had confronted Abdul-Jabbar about not taking in the trash cans for his elderly roommate, and Abdul-Jabbar allegedly stabbed the neighbor several times with a large hunting knife.
One of the man’s injuries was in the back of the head, which caused a fractured skull and a brain bleed. When his wife drove him to the hospital, he collapsed in front of the emergency room, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
Abdul-Jabbar is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 9. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of nine years and eight months in state prison.