Comments (3)
SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) — The son of former Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested this week on suspicion of stabbing a neighbor in San Clemente.
Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was arrested Wednesday following the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of Calle Guaymus at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Orange County sheriff’s officials. He was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and released after posting $25,000 bail.
The victim, whose name was not released, was described as apparently Abdul-Jabbar’s neighbor. That person was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were not considered life threatening.
Adam Abdul-Jabbar is one of the basketball star’s three sons.
Many don’t know who is the mother of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son Adam, according to this article her name if Julye https://dailyentertainmentnews.com/sports/adam-abdul-jabbars-mother-julye-olds/