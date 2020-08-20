PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Pasadena Police Department Thursday released video of a deadly police shooting that left one man dead.

According to the department, the fatal shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Raymond Avenue and Grandview Street after two officers conducted a traffic stop.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was cooperating with officers when the passenger, identified as 32-year-old Anthony McClain, allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran. At one point, McClain allegedly removed a handgun from the waistband of his pants.

“Fearing for both his and the public’s safety, the officer fired his weapon twice, striking the suspect at least once in the upper torso,” an earlier statement from the department said.

McClain, a father of three, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said a firearm was recovered from the scene, and that McClain was on probation for robbery.

“Unless Mr. McClain had pistols pointing from his back, he should be alive and well and with his children who are behind me right now,” Caree Harper, the family’s attorney, said at a Thursday news conference.

Harper also said that the family disputed the claim that McClain had a weapon, and insisted he was holding onto his belt buckle as he ran — not a firearm.

“A bullet shot to the back is rarely, if ever, justified,” Harper said. “And it is not justified in this case.”

Shortly after the videos were released, protesters took to the streets of Pasadena, calling for the names of the officers involved to be made public.

Pasadena police said the shooting was still under investigation by the department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The department said the city would also initiate an independent third-party review.

Additional videos from the shooting can be viewed on the police department’s website.