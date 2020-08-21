SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for two sisters they say committed a home invasion robbery armed with an assault rifle and a handgun.
Alize Faison, 21, and her sister, 18-year-old Lyiah Faison, are wanted in the robbery that happened on May 8 in the 2000 block of North Central Avenue.
Police say the sisters were armed with an assault rifle and handgun and forced their way into the home and began assaulting the people inside and demanding property. The people inside refused, according to police, but the sisters forcibly took about $560 worth of property from the home.
They were last seen driving away in a newer model white Honda Civic or BMW sedan.
The sisters are both Black women with black hair, brown eyes, both about 130 pounds. Alize Faison is 5-foot-5, while her sister Lyiah is 5-foot-9. Both are wanted on $250,000 warrants for their arrest.
Police say they are believed to be hiding out of state. Anyone with information about the crime or their location can contact Detective D. Sims at (909) 384-5665 or email sims_da@sbcity.org; or Sgt. B. Baker at (909) 384-4955 or email baker_br@sbcity.org.