SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A pair of sisters who were wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery last year have been captured, San Bernardino police said Tuesday.
Alize and Lyiah Faison are accused of breaking into a home in the 2000 block of North Central Avenue and assaulting the resident while armed with an assault rifle and handgun on May 8, 2020. They stole about $560 worth of property from the home, police said.
Alize Faison, 22, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in North Carolina and extradited back to San Bernardino County in June. She has since been charged in connection with the home invasion robbery.
Police say her sister, 19-year-old Lyiah Faison, was arrested in Las Vegas and booked on Sept. 3 after being extradited back to San Bernardino County. Police say charges against Lyiah are pending.
Both sisters are being held on $250,000 bail. Lyiah Faison was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, while Alize Faison has a Friday court date.