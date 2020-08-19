LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Britney Spears wants to take back control of her life.
A hearing is scheduled Wednesday to consider the pop star’s request that her father, Jamie Spears, be removed as her sole court-appointed conservator. Britney Spears has requested that her care manager Jodi Montgomery be named permanent conservator of her personal affairs.
“We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes,” Spears’ attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, wrote in documents filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The 38-year-old entertainer is “strongly opposed” to having her father return as what the court calls a “conservator of her person” and “strongly prefers” that Montgomery continue in that role before her appointment expires on Aug. 22.
Britney Spears hasn’t fully controlled her life for years and was committed twice a psychiatric ward since 2008. She was since placed under the legal guardianship of her father, lawyers and a care manager, and since then, the arrangement has allowed Jamie Spears to negotiate on his daughter’s behalf in business, her property holdings and control who she can see. The legal arrangement also requires that her purchases be logged in a spending report that is sent to the court annually.
Fans have launched an online campaign hashtagged #FreeBritney and plan to rally outside the court Wednesday.
