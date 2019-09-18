



— Fans of Britney Spears protested downtown Wednesday outside of a scheduled hearing over the pop star’s conservatorship case.

The hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at a county courthouse in downtown Los Angeles’ Civic Center.

The hashtag #FreeBritney was trending on social media as fans protested in support of Spears being released from the conservatorship shes is currently under.

Fans could be seen holding signs that read “End The Conservatorship,” “Give Britney Her Power,” and “The C-Ship Is Toxic.”

Fans in support of @britneyspears are protesting outside of the county courthouse in Downtown LA. A judge is expected to hear the latest on the #BritneySpears conservatorship case. She is expected to be here along with her mother and father. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Xbla8PTcaT — Lesley Marin (@lesleymarin) September 18, 2019

The singer’s personal and financial affairs have been monitored by a judge since early 2008 when she exhibited bizarre public behavior.

Jodi Montgomery has been Spears’ care manager since 2018 and is now her temporary conservator.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Spears checked into a mental health facility in early April to focus on “self-care.”

She had canceled her Las Vegas residency three months prior.