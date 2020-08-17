MALIBU (CBSLA) — A body was found inside a car that crashed over the side of Malibu Canyon Road and ignited a small brush fire.
Firefighters, who were mopping up Rock Pool fire nearby, were called to the intersection of South Malibu Canyon and Malibu Knolls roads at 8:17 p.m.
The fire was stopped at half an acre by 8:57 p.m. With the fire out, firefighters discovered the car about 100 feet over the side of Malibu Canyon Road with a body inside.
BRUSH FIRE | FS88 #Malibu | S Malibu Canyon Rd x Malibu Knolls Rd | UPDATE: @MalibuSAR will assist with body recovery. Vehicle is approximately 100’ over the side. USRTF103 canceled. #KnollsFire #LACoFD
— LACoFD Incident Alerts (@lacfd) August 17, 2020
The person was declared dead at the scene. No information was given about the person’s gender or age.
It’s not clear if the death was related to the brush fire or to the crash, a Los Angeles County Fire dispatcher said.