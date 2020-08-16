Comments
MALIBU (CBSLA) — Firefighters Sunday were responding to a small brush fire in the Malibu area.
The fire broke out before 2 p.m. on Las Virgenes Road and was estimated at 2 acres. No structures were immediately threatened.
Las Virgenes and Malibu Canyon roads from the Pacific Coast Highway to the 101 Freeway were closed. Motorists were being asked to use alternate routes, such as Kanan or Topanga.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.