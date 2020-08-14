Comments
NORCO (CBSLA) – A COVID-19 testing site capable of testing up to 3,000 people per day is up and running in the Riverside County community of Norco.
The 50,000-square-foot Lifeline Testing Supercenter opened at SilverLakes Equestrian Sports Park Friday.
The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. The site was built by the same team that put together the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, according to a news release from organizers.
The test, which uses a nasal swab, can return results within an hour.
It’s unclear how much the test will cost if it is not covered by insurance. To make an appointment, click here.
As of Thursday, there were at least 44,679 coronavirus cases recorded in Riverside County and 879 deaths.