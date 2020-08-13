LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 696 newly confirmed cases and 26 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 44,679 confirmed cases and 879 deaths. There were 23,287 reported recoveries.
Officials said 307 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, with 94 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 470 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 38,760 confirmed cases and 558 deaths. An estimated 30,944 people have recovered.
As of Monday, the county’s latest update, 468 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized, with 152 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 119 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 8,909 confirmed cases and 94 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 5,865 had recovered and 2,950 were still under active quarantine.
Officials said 73 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, with 22 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 434,405 Riverside County residents, 302,173 San Bernardino County residents and 132,656 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.