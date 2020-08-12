CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Anaheim, Anaheim News, DUI Crash, Fatal Crash, Garden Grove, Garden Grove News, KCAL 9, Pregnant woman killed

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A 40-year-old Garden Grove woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in a crash that killed a pregnant woman.

Courtney Pandolfi was booked Wednesday on suspicion of murder, DUI causing bodily injury and driving on a suspended license. She is being held on $1 million bail.

Yesenia Aguilar was 35 weeks pregnant. (credit: CBS)

Police say Pandolfi was driving under the influence in a Tuesday night crash at Katella Avenue and Bayless Street that killed 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar of Anaheim. Aguilar was pregnant, and her daughter was delivered via emergency C-section immediately after the crash. The baby remains in critical condition at UCI Medical Center.

Aguilar had been out for a walk with her husband at the time of the crash. She had worked at Disneyland and was 35 weeks pregnant.

A Gofundme was set up for Aguilar’s family to raise money for both her funeral expenses and the baby’s medical costs.

Comments

Leave a Reply