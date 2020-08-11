ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A woman who was 35 weeks pregnant was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night in Anaheim. The baby is in critical condition.
The collision occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on Katella Avenue, near Bayless Street, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.
“I heard a loud boom…” said witness David Orosco. “I run over there and I see there’s a lady on the ground…it looked like her head was banged up.”
The woman was walking on the sidewalk when the car went onto the curb and hit her, Carringer said. She was transported to the hospital, where she died.
Doctors are working to save the baby, who is in critical condition, according to Carringer.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in police custody. Investigators believe they may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Carringer said.
